GRPD asking for the public’s help in locating wanted homicide suspect

Ramiro Cardosa was allegedly involved in the 2020 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted homicide suspect.

21-year-old Israel Ramiro Cardosa is sought for multiple felonies, including open murder, for the shooting death of 17-year-old Julian Tovar in 2020.

Police said Tovar was driving home from work on July 23, 2020, in the area of Crofton Street SW and Roy Avenue SW, when he was allegedly mistaken for a gang member by Cardosa and three other suspects. Two of those suspects are currently facing multiple charges, but Cardosa is still on the run.

“This was truly a senseless and unwarranted crime,” stated GRPD Public Information Officer (PIO) Sergeant Dan Adams. “A seventeen-year-old kid, who worked hard and had a loving family in our community, is dead for absolutely no reason at all.”

Cardosa, who has known gang affiliation, previously resided in the 5900 block of Wyndtree Lane SE. His current whereabouts are unknown and investigators fear he could be anywhere in the United States. Cardosa is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the murder of Julian Tovar or the location of Isreal Cardosa is asked to contact the GRPD Detective Unit and (616) 456-3380 or reach out anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

