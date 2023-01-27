x
GRPD: 2 cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway

This comes as Kent County police are investigating at least three break-ins at other businesses around the county.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at marijuana businesses.

The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Avenue. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

It is unclear if anything was stolen from these businesses.

Police believe the break-ins are connected. 

This comes as Kent County police are investigating a rash of overnight break-ins at businesses around the county, including gas stations in Kentwood and Byron Center. Another break-in was reported in Walker.

Investigators are working to learn if the break-ins at the marijuana businesses are connected to the break-ins around Kent County.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

