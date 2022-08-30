GRPD to host gun buyback program

During the first two gun buyback events GRPD hosted, 267 firearms were collected. This year alone, the department has collected 360 illegal guns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is partnering with the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force to hold a gun buyback program in September.

Those looking to get rid of firearms are encouraged to bring unloaded guns to the event in exchange for gift cards. Police say revolvers, shotguns and rifles will be exchanged for a $100 gift card, and assault-type rifles and semi-automatic handguns will be exchanged for a $200 gift card.

Staff collecting the guns will not ask questions about the firearms or collect personal information.

This will be the third gun buyback event GRPD has held as part of its crime prevention measures. During the first two events, GRPD collected 267 firearms, and the department collected 360 illegal guns just in 2022.

“This program will help us continue to get guns off the street and provide community members who no longer want to have firearms in their home a place to safely dispose of them,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “Removing these weapons will make the community safer by limiting access to firearms by those emboldened to use them in criminal acts."

The SAFE Task Force, which is an anti-violence initiative started by the City of Grand Rapids, has contributed $40,000 to fund the event.

“I thank the members of the SAFE Task Force for financially supporting this effort. This program is another example of how the people of Grand Rapids are working in partnership to address violence in the community,” Winstrom said.

The number of gift cards is limited. Black powder firearms will be collected, but gift cards will not be exchanged for them. Firearms should be transported in the trunk of a vehicle and unloaded.

The event is taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Burton Heights Lot on Burton Street from 1-3 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

