GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pond while fleeing a traffic stop.

According to police, the suspects threw evidence into the pond, located in front of Fountain Apartments off Whispering Way Drive in Grand Rapids.

The suspects have been arrested and dive teams are still on scene searching the pond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.