Grand Rapids police officer hospitalized after crash

Officials say the officer has minor injuries, and the other driver is being hospitalized.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Department officer has been hospitalized following a Thursday night crash.

The incident happened around 9:30 pm. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Griggs Street. Investigators say the cruiser was hit head-on by another vehicle. The cruiser was damaged.

Officials say the officer has minor injuries, and the other driver has been taken to the hospital.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.