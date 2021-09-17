GRPD Chief of Staff Karianne Thomas resigns after 3 months

GRPD's Communications Director David Green says Thomas did not resign based on performance, but her own choosing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department's Chief of Staff, Karianne Thomas, has announced her resignation from the department, according to David Green, GRPD's Communications Director.

Green says Thomas did not resign based on performance, but her own choosing.

Thomas had been with GRPD for three months, after being let go from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety last summer. She served the KDPS for eight years.

The department received pushback from multiple activism groups after announcing the Chief of Staff position had been given to Thomas in June.

The position had been created by GRPD as part of the department's strategic plan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.