Video in deadly officer-involved shooting will be released next week, GRPD chief says

Chief Eric Winstrom with the Grand Rapids Police Department released a statement Friday promising transparency around the tragic event involving a GRPD officer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chief Eric Winstrom with the Grand Rapids Police Department released a statement Friday promising transparency around the tragic event involving a GRPD officer on Monday.

In the statement released Friday, Chief Winstrom said:

"Since this tragic event occurred on Monday morning and in the hours and days that followed, I have been consistent in my commitment to transparency. I have publicly stated my intention to release the video next week and I intend to keep that promise. I have also committed to protecting the integrity of the investigation in the interests of justice and accountability. I have informed the Michigan State Police and the Kent County prosecutor that I will release the video no later than noon on Friday, April 15."

This comes just a day after Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker said that the body camera footage of Monday's fatal officer-involved shooting will not be released until the investigation is over.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department initiated a traffic stop near Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, got out of the car and fled on foot.

The officer pursued Lyoya and a short physical struggle took place. The officer then drew his firearm and shot Lyoya, killing him.

Since then, local activists have been calling for the body camera footage to be released.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.