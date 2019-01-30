GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's so cold in Grand Rapids Wednesday that police have cancelled crime for the day.

The Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted out the announcement Wednesday morning.

RELATED: A snow day is born: Mona Shores Public Schools teacher serenades students for their snow day

"Notice to all criminals, conspiring criminals or bored individuals with too much time on their hands," the department started. "Crime has been cancelled in the City of Grand Rapids!"

The department suggests instead of getting into trouble, residents should enjoy a nap, binge watch Netflix or help a neighbor shovel their driveway.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.