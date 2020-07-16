No one injured after GRPD cruiser hit by truck on Leonard Street

The incident happened Thursday morning, as the cruiser was leaving the fire station at Leonard and Monroe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to GRPD spokesperson Raul Alvarez, a sergeant was pulling out of the parking lot of the fire station at Leonard Street and Monroe Avenue around 9:40 a.m., attempting to head west on Leonard.

Traffic was backed up at the light, and Alvarez said as the sergeant was about to get into the westbound lanes, he was hit by an eastbound truck.

The eastbound truck crossed the double yellow lines just before the crash, in an effort to get into the left turn lane.

There was damage to both vehicles, but no one was injured in the incident.

GRPD said the Traffic Unit would continue to investigate this accident.

This is the second traffic incident involving a GRPD cruiser in the last 24 hours. A crash between a motorcyclist and an on-duty Grand Rapids Police officer happened Wednesday night.

The motorcyclist was about to turn left at an intersection and was rear-ended by the officer. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. The officer was not hurt. That crash is also under investigation.

