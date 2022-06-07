Police investigating after man found dead on city's southeast side

Police say a person of interest is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or Silent Observer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's southeast side.

Police say the man was found in the 2400 block of Horton Avenue SE around 6:30 p.m. Monday. His identity is not being released at this time.

A person of interest is in custody, police say.

GRPD is working with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

