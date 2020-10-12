GRPD Deputy Chief David Kiddle announces retirement after 28 years

After 28 years of service, Deputy Chief David G. Kiddle is retiring from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — After 28 years of service, Deputy Chief David G. Kiddle announced he is retiring from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Deputy Chief Kiddle started working towards his career by receiving a both a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University. His duties as an officer included assignments in Patrol, the Detective Unit, the Staff Services Bureau, and the Training Bureau. He also served as a Field Training Officer during this time.

"Dave has been an outstanding cop throughout his career, making immeasurable contributions to the department, and the city as a whole," Chief Eric Payne said. "We are very sorry to see him go, but are excited for him and his family as he moves on to the next chapter in his life. We wish him nothing but the best."

Deputy Chief Kiddle is a graduate of the 241st Session of the FBI National Academy, the 70th session of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the Central Michigan University Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Institute, and the 2007 Class of Leadership Grand Rapids.

He helped develop, and has coordinated, many sessions of the Grand Rapids Police Department's Leadership Institute and was also an instructor of Ethics and First Aid/CPR.

“In the last 28 years, a day never passed where I was not impressed with the performance, passion and empathy displayed by GRPD personnel, both sworn and civilian," Kiddle said in his announcement. "Your dedication and devotion under the most trying of conditions, along with the daily dangers of policing, has been nothing less than superb."

Kiddle and his wife, Kimberly, are remaining in the Grand Rapids area. Kiddle has recently been named the Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. The Kiddle's look forward to continuing to be a part of the community, along with their son and daughter who both attend school here in Michigan.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.