GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A "suspicious device" in the Grand River under the Sixth Street Bridge has been disposed of, according to police.
The department's bomb squad was called in and located a device in the water Thursday evening, Lt. John Dorer told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. The Michigan State Police bomb squad was also there.
The bomb squad trailer from MSP was used to move the device. Every state police district is equipped with a bomb squad trailer to help with situations like this. The MSP bomb squad responds to approximately 500 calls for service each year.
Dorer and other authorities with the Grand Rapids Police Department did not specify what the device was.
Witnesses tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that officers were entering Embassy Suites near the bridge, but it is unknown if it was in relation to the "suspicious device" incident.
The east entrance of the bridge was shut down while authorities investigated the situation. It reopened around 11 p.m. Thursday and overnight the rest of the bridge reopened.
