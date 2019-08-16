GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A "suspicious device" in the Grand River under the Sixth Street Bridge is being disposed of, according to police.

Grand Rapids Police were responding to the report. The department's bomb squad was called in and located a device in the water Thursday evening, Lt. John Dorer told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. The Michigan State Police bomb squad was also there.

MSP on scene of the Sixth Street Bridge suspicious device.

Dorer and other authorities did not specify what the device was, but said officers were in the process of disposing of it.

Witnesses tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that officers were entering Embassy Suites near the bridge, but it is unknown if it was in relation to the "suspicious device" incident.

The east entrance of the bridge was shut down while authorities investigating the situation. It has since been reopened.

