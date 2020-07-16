GRPD investigating four shooting incidents within the last 24 hours

One person is dead, another injured, and personal property has been damaged in the last 24 hours.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating four separate shooting incidents that left one person dead, injured a second, and damage personal property in the last 24 hours.

The shootings happened in the span of Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, in the area of Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was shot and killed outside of Wealthy Street Market.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said this is the city's 19th homicide this year, surpassing the number of homicides recorded in 2019 at 18.

Later in the evening, around 9:45 p.m., GRPD spokesperson Raul Alvarez said there was a vigil for the shooting victim at 1012 Wealthy Street SE, but it ended in a large fight. Around 50 to 60 people were in the area before the crowd dispersed.

Around 10 p.m., shots were fired near Wealthy Street SE and Eureka Avenue SE. Police said multiple calls came in on reports of the shots fired. Officers located three shell casings in the area.

A resident also called around 10 p.m. from the 800-block of Thomas Street SE and said her vehicle had been hit by gunfire. She told police she was leaving the area when a vehicle going west on Wealthy Street SE fired multiple rounds and hit her car. She was not hurt and police do not believe she was the intended target.

At 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to Butterworth ER after a shooting victim arrived to the hospital. The shots were fired around 11 p.m. near the 900-block of Wealthy Street. The victim was shot four times, twice in each hand, but gave police "vague and inconsistent accounts" of what happened.

The victim did tell police that he was shot while inside a vehicle and that he had been hanging out near Wealthy Street Market earlier in the night.

No suspect description is known at this time. Police don't know whether the suspect was on foot or in another car either.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were sent to the area of Temple Avenue SE and Butler Avenue SE on reports of six shots fired in the area. Another caller said there were "many shots fired" and cars driving away from the area. A third caller said there were 13 shots fired from two different guns.

Once on scene, officers found a group of people at a home in the 900-block of Temple Street SE. A few people told officers they didn't see or hear any of the shots, but later police learned that a vehicle in front of the home had been struck by gunfire. Officers located eight shell casings.

