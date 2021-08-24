GRPD: Grand Rapids man wanted for triple homicide is in custody

The arrest stems from an incident Sunday, when three people were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Grass Lake Township.

JACKSON, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been taken into custody in connection to a Jackson County triple homicide case, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that 43-year-old Zacharie Borton was located Monday and arrested around 7:30 p.m. near 3rd Street NW in Grand Rapids. He was taken into custody without incident.

The arrest stems from an incident Sunday, when three people were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Grass Lake Township. The victims were Delmar Fraley, 80, Edward Kantzler, 70, and Michael Pauli, 70.

Police say Borton was staying at the home and went missing after the incident. He was quickly determined to be a suspect in the case.

Borton was also wanted by Grand Rapids Police for one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a building. He is a registered sex offender and was previously charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for a person age 13 through 15 in 1995.

GRPD said Borton has been transported to Jackson County.

