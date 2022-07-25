GRPD 'operation' sparks attention, questions from community

"There is just so much left to be desired, and so many unanswered questions," said Willie Patterson, Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy at Linc Up.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A social media post describing an "operation" in a Grand Rapids neighborhood over the weekend is getting a lot of attention.

Saturday's storms forced the Grand Rapids Police Department to cancel their plan, but even still, the community is now looking for more information answers.

"There is just so much left to be desired, and so many unanswered questions," said Willie Patterson, Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy at Linc Up.

Over the weekend, the Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association shared a Facebook post from their GRPD Area Captain, saying the following:

"Greetings, I want to let you know about an operation we will be doing on Saturday night from 8pm to 3am the following morning. Operation DICE. The goal of the operation is to reduce street-level gun crime by addressing prostitution and drug activity around crime attractor locations within the Garfield Park Neighborhood and Burton Heights Business District. Crime attractor locations include liquor/convenience stores, restaurants, bars, hotels, etc. The operation will include uniformed and plainclothes law enforcement personnel. Please fell free to forward this information to area residents and businesses in the area. If there are any questions, please feel free to contact me."

Patterson, who works closely with those neighborhoods and communities in and around those areas, said he was unsure about "Operation DICE."

"My initial reaction was that this could have unintended consequences for people in the area," he said. "Plus, it did not address the community at large, there's not a lot of information."

Patterson explained that not everyone who might be going to these places are criminals, and that the same neighborhoods are continually in the spotlight.

"We do need policing in our area, but not over-policing," said Patterson, "where people who are just living their lives are targeted or profiled."

And when he started looking at the community's response to the letter, "there were a lot of unfavorable comments, and a lot of questions."

According to him, questions like, "what's the goal of the operation?" and "why was this letter released so abruptly?"

"You spring this letter on the community and the community is wondering how it will work as an operation," Patterson added, "because won't criminals stay away from those areas if you tell them what time it is?"

We did ask to speak to police Monday about the operation but were told the Chief and Service Captain were unavailable.

GRPD did confirm that there was an operation planned for Saturday night, but due to the storms, the resources were redeployed to support numerous emergency calls and the operation will be re-scheduled for another time.

Patterson added that he wished there had been more community engagement in the process of putting together the operation.

"Working with the community will always yield better results than working in silos," he said.

He also questioned GRPD's resources as far as staffing and being able to do something like this in the first place.

"We have underserved areas with one or two officers in an area," he said, "but they can make time to do this operation."

At a Grand Rapids Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday, police chief Eric Winstrom is set to discuss and present his plans for the department moving forward in terms of review and staffing.

