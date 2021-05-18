GRPD: Home struck by bullets 15 times Monday, teen injured

Police say 20 casings were found in the roadway.

A 17-year-old is injured after a Monday night shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department received numerous calls at around 11 p.m. Monday for shots fired near the area of Franklin Street and Eastern Avenue SE. While checking the area police say they were guided to the 800 block of Geneva Avenue SE where a house had been struck by gunfire fifteen times.

Police say 20 casings were found in the roadway.

A 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left hand arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

There is currently no suspect information.

