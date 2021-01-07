“We want to meet you!”: GRPD hosting free fitness and hiring workshop

The Grand Rapids Police Department is hosting a free workshop in July in hopes of hiring more officers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Are you looking for a career that will be rewarding and constantly challenging for you?” reads the press release for a recruiting effort by the Grand Rapids Police Department. “Do you wish to be part of a team involved in positive change? We want to meet you!”

The GRPD Community Engagement Unit is offering a free physical fitness and hiring workshop this month for those interested in applying to become a police officer.

The event will take place Thursday, July 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Middle School in Grand Rapids. GRPD recruiters will be onsite to answer questions, as well as officers who can provide more insight on the job.

“The Grand Rapids Police Department is dedicated to not only finding the best and brightest candidates,” stated Lieutenant Maureen O’Brien, commander of the Community Engagement Unit, “but also making sure we are identifying those who have a true heart for service and a strong desire to build positive relationships with the community.”

The qualifications for the open positions are listed below:

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must have a valid driver's license and be able to obtain a Michigan's Driver's license by date of hire.

Must have a high school diploma or GED.

Some experience involving communicating with people under varying circumstances.

Candidates for positions in this class are required to meet initial employment requirements as established by the Civil Service Board.

Must take and receive a passing score on the Grand Rapids Civil Service Exam for Police Officers.

To learn more about GRPD’s recruiting efforts, continue to their website here. To apply for a position, visit the job posting here.

