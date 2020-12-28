GRPD investigates 38th homicide of the year

The victim has been identified as a 28-year-old male.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening in the area of Franklin Avenue and Dolbee Street SE.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 6:30 p.m. Upon checking the area, a gunshot wound victim was located in front of a house on Thomas Street SE. Officers began life saving efforts, but the victim ultimately died on scene, police say.

The victim has been identified as a 28-year-old male. This is the 38th homicide of the year in Grand Rapids, which is double the number seen last year and surpasses the previous record of 34 set in 1993.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

