GRPD investigates 2 overnight shootings

No injuries were reported.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two instances of shots fired that occurred overnight late Friday into early Saturday.

GRPD officers responded to shots fired near the intersection of Division Avenue and Franklin Street. GRPD spokesperson Raul Alvarez said the shots fired was a result of a large crowd acting disorderly in a parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple casings. GRPD reported no injuries on scene and no one showed up at the hospital.

Officers also responded to shots fired on Bradford Street. Alvarez said gunshots were fired into a dwelling, and the owner said he has no idea why his house would be a target.

Multiple casings were found upon arrival, but there is currently no suspect or suspect vehicle description. The shooting did not cause any injury.

Both of these overnight shootings are currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

