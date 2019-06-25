GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police officers are investigating yet another shooting incident in the city.

According to the police dept., investigators are on scene on Corinne Street SW, between Buchanan Avenue SW and Division Street SW. Officers are asking residents to avoid the area.

Not many details were immediately released, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed there to learn more.

This is the third shooting incident to happen Tuesday, June 25. Around 3:30 a.m. this morning a woman was shot in the arm and leg while in her car on the city's southwest side, and around the same time a house on the northwest side was shot at.

In the last four days, there has been a total of eight separate shooting incidents.

Investigators have not found connections between any of the shootings thus far. If anyone has information about any of the shootings contact the police department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

