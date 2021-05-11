GRPD investigating armed robbery at Chow Hound store

A single male suspect with a gun fled the scene on foot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Chow Hound store Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:10 a.m. at the Chow Hound located at 734 28th Street SE.

A single male suspect with a gun fled the scene on foot. Police said there were no injuries.

