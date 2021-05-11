x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

GRPD investigating armed robbery at Chow Hound store

A single male suspect with a gun fled the scene on foot.
Credit: 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Chow Hound store Tuesday. 

Police say the incident happened at around 11:10 a.m. at the Chow Hound located at 734 28th Street SE. 

A single male suspect with a gun fled the scene on foot. Police said there were no injuries.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.