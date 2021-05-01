GRPD investigating bank robbery on SE side

Police said the suspect ran off and was not located.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery on the city's southeast side.

It happened Monday around 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Breton Road SE.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money, implying that he had a weapon.

Police said the suspect ran off. Officers tried to find him using a K9 track, but it was unsuccessful.

Police described the suspect as a Black man about 5'8" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black camouflaged Member's Only coat, blue jeans, red gloves, mirrored sunglasses, and white shoes.

GRPD released photos of the suspect in hopes the public can identify him.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

