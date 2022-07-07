GRPD investigating after 3 flee from car crash

Two of the three occupants of the crashed vehicle have been located. One person inside the car was injured, but no one else was hurt.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after three people fled from the scene of a car crash Wednesday night.

GRPD says it appears a Kia ran a stop sign and crashed on La Belle Street and Division Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The driver and passengers then fled the scene. Two of the three have been found.

One person inside the Kia was injured, but no one else was hurt.

Police confirmed the Kia was not a stolen vehicle. This clarification comes amid a spike in car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles across West Michigan.

The investigation remains ongoing.

