x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

GRPD investigating pedestrian crash on NE side

At least one vehicle was involved, but it's not clear yet if anyone was hurt.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a pedestrian crash on the city's northeast side last night. 

According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened around midnight at Leonard Street NE and Fuller Avenue NE. 

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on the scene confirmed that at least one vehicle was involved in the incident. 

Authorities said the victim in the crash would be OK.  

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.