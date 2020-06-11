GRPD investigating pedestrian crash on NE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a pedestrian crash on the city's northeast side last night.
According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened around midnight at Leonard Street NE and Fuller Avenue NE.
A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew on the scene confirmed that at least one vehicle was involved in the incident.
Authorities said the victim in the crash would be OK.
