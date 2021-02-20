GRPD: Standoff at SE side Boost Mobile ends peacefully

The individual involved was taken to the hospital for a physical and mental evaluation, GRPD said Saturday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person who barricaded themselves inside of Boost Mobile store on the southeast side is receiving treatment.

Around 11:40 a.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of a disturbance at a strip mall at 4200 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Sgt. Dan Adams with Grand Rapids Police said Saturday.

Reports indicated that an altercation between customers and an area business was happening and there were allegations that a weapon may have been involved in the situation.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one suspect had barricaded himself inside the Boost Mobile store in the area.

Adams said all the customers and employees were able to get out of the store before the suspect barricaded himself inside, so no one was hurt in the incident.

Adams said the suspect was suffering from a mental crisis. Officers worked to established contact while the suspect was inside the store. Adams said he was very upset and threw paint on the windows to obscure the view of the interior, caused some damage to the store, and may have been trying to set a fire.

Eventually, one of the department's crisis negotiators on scene was able to convince the suspect to come out of the store peacefully.

Adams said that person will be taken to the hospital to be looked over by medical personnel, although he was not injured. Adams said the suspect would also undergo a psychological evaluation, before the best course of treatment is decided on.

There is no further danger to the public. Adams thanked the public for its cooperation while authorities, "took what could have been a very volatile situation under control and resolved it peacefully."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.