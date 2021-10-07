GRPD investigating death of a 1-month-old

This is a developing story.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating the death of a one-month-old.

Sgt. Dan Adams said a 911 call came in Thursday around 1:40 a.m. for a medical emergency at a home on Hancock Street in Southeast Grand Rapids.

GRPD conducting a death investigation 1000 block of Hancock Street SE. PIO enroute to the scene to brief media partners. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 7, 2021

Upon arrival, officers found the family members attempting CPR and other lifesaving measures. First responders took over, and Adams said life saving measures were attempted for quite some time but were ultimately unsuccessful.

"As with all death investigations, GRPD is conducting inquiry and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death," Adams said. "Detectives are here on scene along with forensics. The Medical Examiner's office will be consulted and most likely, ultimately perform an autopsy. Again, this is standard with all death investigations.

"(The) departments hearts and prayers go out to the family. There's some here on scene. We apologize for the inconvenience to the neighborhood, but obviously this is very serious and we want to make sure that we do everything right."

Investigation is ongoing to determine what led up to the death. At this time, GRPD has not deemed the incident as suspicious.

"I can tell you that there's no arrests," Adams said. "But you know, people are obviously being talked to as part of the investigation. But no arrests, nobody at the jail or anything like that at this point."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.