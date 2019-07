GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue and Cutler Street SW.

13 ON YOUR SIDE confirmed with a lieutenant who said the victim is at a local hospital awaiting surgery.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

