GRPD investigating 2 shootings that sent 2 people to the hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

The first shooting happened just after midnight near Union Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, not far from Oakhill North Cemetery.

Grand Rapids Police said a group of people were riding their bikes in the area when a vehicle drove up and shot at them.

An 18-year-old was hit, but police said he will be OK.

About 30 minutes later, police said a man was shot while he was walking near College Avenue SE and Highland Street SE, not far from where the first shooting happened.

Police said in this incident, a vehicle drove up and started firing. The victim was sent to the hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to be OK.

There are no suspects in custody for either incident.

Any tips or information can be set to GRPD at 616-456-3380. Tips or information can also be provided anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

