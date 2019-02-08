GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police in Grand Rapids are telling residents in a southeast community to stay in their homes while they investigate a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of Ardmore Street SE and Silver Avenue SE.

Residents should stay in their homes or indoors. If needed, the police said to call 911 to be evacuated. Motorists should also avoid the area.

No other details were released from authorities. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is headed to the area to learn more.

