GRPD investigating stabbing on NW side

Police said the suspect in the incident has not been located yet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a stabbing on the northwest side early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Pearl St. NW on a report of a man bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim covered in blood. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head.

The victim told officers he was stabbed in the 200 block of Front St. NW.

He was taken to Butterworth Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was not located and the suspect's relationship to the victim is not yet know.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

