GRPD investigating suspected break-in at local cell phone store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a suspected break-in at a local cell phone store.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Boost Mobile on Plainfield Avenue. Police said they got a call from someone saying they could hear glass breaking and loud noises.

Upon arrival, police said they could tell someone had thrown something through the glass of the front door. Police did not say if anything was stolen, but they do believe a stolen vehicle may have been involved. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

