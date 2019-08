GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a "suspicious device" in the Grand River under the Sixth Street Bridge, said lieutenant John Dorer.

The department's bomb squad is on the scene after they found a device in the water, according to Dorer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

