GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids police are investigating three overnight shootings that happened within four hours of each other and left three different men injured.

The most recent shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday near Franklin Street SE and Geneva Avenue SE. Police say one man reported hearing gun shots and then realized he was hit. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to his arm. Police searched the area but didn't find the suspect. are still searching for a suspect.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, GRPD received a shots fired call on Anderson Place NW -- which is between Myrtle Street NW and Crosby Street NW. When police searched the area, they came across two people running through yards.

Both were taken into custody and two handguns were recovered.

While police were responding to the scene, a 39-year-old man showed up at the hospital with 5 gun shot wounds. Police say the victim is expected to survive. Police are still investigating this situation.

A little before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of College Avenue NE and Storrs Street SE. Police say a 17-year-old victim told him he was outside when he heard gunshots, and then realized he had been shot. Police say the victim was shot in the thigh and is expected be okay. Police are still searching for a suspect.

GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE there is no evidence to say these shootings are related at this time. Police will continue to investigate each case.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call GRPD 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

