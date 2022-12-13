K-9 Eli 'healing as expected' after being stabbed 8 times, GRPD says

Eli is healing well after a standoff situation led to a stabbing last month. GRPD is "hopeful" he will begin light training soon to see if he's ready to return.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police K9 officer who was stabbed eight times during a confrontation with a suspect in November is recovering well at home, officials say.

GRPD says Eli, a Belgian Malinois whose been with the force for four years, needed some additional staples to keep his wounds closed, but is right on track in his journey to recovery.

Officer Justin Kribs, his handler, says he finally has his regular demeanor back, but is ready to be rid of his cone.

Eli lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries after police said he went after a suspect in a standoff situation on Nov. 13. He had at least one surgery and blood transfusions.

He was released from the hospital three days later to a crowd of police staff cheering him on.

Grand Rapids Police said officers sent in Eli when they couldn't make direct communication with the suspect and tear gas didn't flush him out.

The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges.

Terry Junior Warren, 24, is facing multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.

Eli made contact with the suspect right away, who began stabbing him with a kitchen knife, police said. That was when officers were able to place him in custody.

There is no word if Eli is returning to service after he heals, but the department is "hopeful" he will begin light training in the next few weeks to make that decision.

"Whether or not Eli comes back to the police department to work," said Police Chief Eric Winstrom after the incident, "I'm just elated that he'll be able to go home to the handler's family and make a recovery, and at least go back and be able to be a dog, even if it's a retired police dog."

You can support Eli's recovery and the K9 team at the Grand Rapids Police Foundation's Facebook page here.

