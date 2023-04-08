GRPD: K9 hurt in crash suffered severe spinal injury causing hind leg paralysis

Grand Rapids Police K9 Dozer and his handler were involved in a crash last week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) K9 Dozer is seeing a slight improvement after being involved in a crash while working early last Friday morning.

Dozer was responding to a breaking and entering call with a GRPD officer when their cruiser was hit by an SUV. The officer was OK, but Dozer suffered serious injuries.

The crash caused a severe spinal injury to Dozer, causing paralysis in his hind legs, GRPD said in an update on Monday.

Police say that Dozer is likely to walk again because his spinal cord is still intact. In the update, they shared that Dozer has even shown some slight movement in his rear left leg.

While they don't know if he will ever fully regain the function of his legs, GRPD is hopeful that he is able to recover over time.

Early this week, Dozer is expected to return home to GRPD Officer Teddy Vanvliet and complete his recovery with his human partner.

Dozer received veterinarian care in Grand Rapids and Farmington Hills.

GRPD says they will continue to provide updates on Dozer's progress throughout the recovery.

Five suspects from the car that hit the cruiser last week fled the scene and are currently at large.

Police released dashcam video from the crash and an image of a second vehicle, an early 2010s Nissan Altima, that allegedly picked up some of the suspects and drove away from the crash scene.

“If you know anything about this crash or those involved, please contact GRPD or Silent Observer,” said Chief Winstrom. “We need your help. We all want and deserve safe streets and this kind of reckless behavior is a danger to us all.”

A crosswalk signal at Hall Street Southeast and Madison Avenue Southeast was also damaged in the collision.

If you have any information on this crash, you can contact officers at (616) 456-3771 or (616) 456-4282. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

Editor's note: The dashcam video contains audio of an animal in distress. Some viewers may find this disturbing.

