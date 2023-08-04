GRPD K9 seriously hurt in crash while responding to breaking and entering call

Grand Rapids Police said the officer is OK, but the K9 inside the cruiser suffered serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle ran away from the wreck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids Police officer and his police dog were involved in a crash overnight Friday while responding to a breaking and entering in progress.

Grand Rapids Police said around 3 a.m., a GRPD K9 team's cruiser had its lights and sirens on when it was struck by a vehicle headed westbound on Hall Street SE.

Authorities believe that vehicle was speeding, and the driver ran away from the scene.

The officer was pinned inside his cruiser from the impact of the crash, and first responders had to pull him out of the car.

He's doing OK, but the K9 suffered serious injuries. The dog is still being medically evaluated at this time.

A crosswalk signal at Hall Street Southeast and Madison Avenue Southeast was also damaged in the collision.

If you have any information on this crash, you can contact officers at (616) 456-3771 or (616) 456-4282. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.