GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids said a child is safe after someone stole a car with the child in the backseat Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids Police officers located the child, along with the car, near the area of S Division Avenue and Hall Street SE, according to Sgt. John Wittkowski.

Wittkowski said the child was "unscathed."

The car was stolen from the 100 block of Labelle St. SE around 10:46 a.m. Wittkowski said officers were able to locate the car and child in about seven minutes.

Officers found the suspect a short time later near Delaware Street SE and Lafayette Avenue SE. That person has been arrested.

This is the second vehicle that was stolen with at least one child still inside. Earlier this month, a running SUV left outside of the Bottle House part store on Division Avenue was stolen with two children inside. The children were found safe.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.