GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a parole absconder.

GRPD and the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is looking for Kelly Darnell Johnson, a parole absconder who is believed to be on the city's west side in the area of Alpine Avenue and Leonard Street.

Johnson is a 41-year-old African American male. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has scars on his forehead and both arms, and a tattoo of the Zodiac symbol on his left hand.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact GRPD, MDOC or Silent Observer.

