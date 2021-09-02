GRPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted bus driver

He did not have money or a bus pass, so he was denied entry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect.

The incident happened in the morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 7. Police say the suspect boarded a Rapid Bus in the area of 28th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. He did not have money or a bus pass, so he was denied entry.

Police say the suspect then assaulted the bus driver physically and threatened the driver with a weapon before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male. He is about 5’8” tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

