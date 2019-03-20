GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying four men involved in an assault and robbery that left one man hospitalized and fighting for his life.

Police shared video Wednesday morning of the incident. It happened on Sunday evening in the area of Ionia Avenue and Cherry Street SW.

Witnesses saw an unknown man punch the victim, sending him into the brick roadway, just before a second man picked up what is believed to be the victim's cell phone.

The four suspects are seen running from the area but have not yet been located.

The victim was found a short time later and still unconscious. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you can have a tip or can ID any of the men in the video, contact GRPD's Det. Lewis at 616-456-4469 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

