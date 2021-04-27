GRPD looking to identify possible homicide witnesses

On Nov. 3, 2019, 31-year-old Tarell Marquise Mapp was shot and killed in the 1800 block of 28th Street SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four possible witnesses in a 2019 homicide.

On Nov. 3, 2019, 31-year-old Tarell Marquise Mapp was shot and killed in the 1800 block of 28th Street SE. GRPD detectives have been investigating the case ever since.

Investigators believe the four subjects in the above photo are possible witnesses. They are now asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

“When it comes to murder in our community, silence only supports the violence,” said Police Chief Eric Payne. “This homicide occurred at a packed party with plenty of people around.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3400 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

