GRPD: Man arrested after allegedly hitting officer with baton

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday a man has been arrested after hitting an officer with a baton.

The officer involved with the incident suffered moderate injuries, police said.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, when police responded to a business in the 1200 block of Michigan Street NE on reports of a larceny.

Police said the officer on scene attempted to make contact with a man involved but the he resisted. Police said a struggle followed and the man attempted to grab the officer's firearm and taser. The man was able to get the officer's baton and strike the officer with it, according to the department.

A second officer arrived on scene, eventually arresting the man.

The incident will be reviewed by supervisors and the department's Training Unit and Internal Affairs, as usual per GRPD policy.

