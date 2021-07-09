GRPD: Man dead after being found in car unconscious, suffering from gunshot wound

The death is currently being called a homicide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was pronounced dead in the hospital Friday morning after officers found him unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound in a car on Grand Rapids’ south side.

A 911 call came in just after midnight advising of a multiple-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hall Street and South Division Avenue. Upon arrival, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department located two vehicles in the vicinity. One vehicle was unoccupied, while the other was occupied by a man who appeared to be unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. It is currently being called a homicide.

Detectives with the GRPD Major Case Team are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

