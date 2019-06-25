GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A moped driver is in the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Garden Street SE.

The moped driver, a 34-year-old Wyoming resident, hit the side of a car, driven by a 21-year-old New Jersey resident, and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the moped driver did not have a valid driver's license or cycle/moped endorsement. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Any information can be directed to Ofc. Justin Ewald at 616-456-4282, jewald@grcity.us or Ofc. Frank Barthel at 616-456 -3938, fbarthel@grcity.us.

