Motorcyclist hospitalized after being rear-ended by GRPD cruiser

The cruiser crashed into the rear of the motorcycle as the Stanton man was about to turn left at an intersection.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a on-duty Grand Rapids Police officer.

According to a press release from the MSP Rockford Post, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of 14 Mile Road NE and Shaner Avenue NE in Courtland Township.

MSP said that a 56-year-old Stanton man on a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was about to turn left from 14 Mile Road to Shaner Avenue when he was rear-ended by an on-duty officer in a GRPD cruiser.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The police officer was not hurt in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation, but MSP said that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in it.

