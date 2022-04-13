GRPD will not release name of officer who shot, killed Patrick Lyoya

It is yet to be announced if there are charges against the officer or if he still works with the Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a press conference Wednesday, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom announced that the officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya will not be named.

Multiple sources of footage showing the fatal shooting were shown at the press conference, including a body-worn camera, an in-car camera, a cell phone and a home surveillance system.

Body cam footage showed the officer attempt to use his taser, with Lyoya grabbing at it. The body cam deactivated shortly afterwards, before the gun shot.

Lyoya was killed on Monday, April 4 during what police said was a traffic stop. Around 8 a.m., a Grand Rapids Police officer allegedly pulled over a car near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson SE.

Images from body cam footage of Patrick Lyoya 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Video from a third party’s cell phone showed a struggle between the officer and Lyoya. After the struggle, the officer fired his weapon while he was still kneeling on top of him. Lyoya was face down on the ground when he was shot.

Images from cell phone footage of struggle between officer and Patrick Lyoya 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Police say Lyoya exited the car, fled the scene and the officer gave chase.

The investigation was then turned over to Michigan State Police. It is yet to be announced if there are charges against the officer or what the fate of his job with the GRPD will be.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.