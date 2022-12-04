GRPD to release police killing of Patrick Lyoya at 3 p.m. Wednesday

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he'll be hosting a press conference Wednesday to provide context to the unedited video.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he'll release multiple sources of video of the police killing of Patrick Lyoya at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Lyoya, 26, was killed April 4 during what police said was a traffic stop.

Winstrom says footage will be from a body worn camera, an in-car camera, a cell phone and a home surveillance system. He says he will provide context to the video at the press conference.

The video is expected to contain strong language as well as graphic images resulting in the loss of life. Viewer discretion is advised, and an age restriction will be in place for the video on the City's YouTube page.

The videos will be unedited, but some video images may have been redacted or blurred for privacy reasons. The audio will not be edited, Winstrom says.

"I thank the public for their patience and understanding while waiting for the release of the video," Winstrom wrote in a statement. "I intend to continue to be as forthright and transparent during the ongoing investigation which is under the control of the Michigan State Police."

