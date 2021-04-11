GRPD release the names of adults, baby found dead in car on city's south side

Cause and manner of death are still being determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the names of the three individuals found dead in a car on the city's south side on November 4.

The three subjects are 78-year-old Ruby D. Roberts of Grand Rapids, 60-year-old Ellay Mae Brown of Grand Rapids, and 4-month-old Zadai Tyrome Ashford.

Police say they found the individuals in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Brookshire Drive SE around 9:50 a.m. on November 4.

Despite life saving measures on scene, all subjects were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cause and manner of death are still being determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner. Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

