GRPD releases name of homicide victim

The 65-year-old woman was found shot in her home and taken to the hospital where she later died.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police released the identity of the victim in a homicide investigation Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from police, 65-year-old Sandra Kay Carter of Grand Rapids was shot Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to her home in the 1200 block of Alpine Avenue NW around 11:45 p.m. Police believe the suspect was outside the home when they fired the shot.

Carter taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. An autopsy has been performed and the Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives and GRPD Forensics personnel continue to work the case and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Carter's homicide is the first of 2021. Last year, Grand Rapids saw 38 homicides, making 2020 the deadliest year on record.

Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

